Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion supports Municipal Government Week (Audio)

The Town of Walnut Grove is proud to join the Mississippi Municipal League and its 295 member municipalities across the State of Mississippi in celebration of Municipal Government Week, January 15 – 21, 2017.

Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion “it’s a time that local government is recognized for the services that we provide as we are at the very basic level of service of government. Clean water, sewer service, trash pick-up, police and fire protection, all these are services that we as local government provide.”

“Even your volunteer fire department falls under your municipal government. Our department at Walnut Grove is volunteer, these are people that are willing to get up at all hours of the night for no pay and fight for people’s life and protection of property. People don’t realize that municipal governments are the closest to the people that pay the taxes that deserve the services of government,” continued Mayor Gamillion.

City officials are elected by their citizens and must decide, based on the will of those citizens, how to best provide those services. The services provided by cities, towns and villages are essential services that citizens can’t do without.

Mayor Gamillion says he intends to seek re-election along with the five members of the Walnut Grove Board of Aldermen.

“The six of us have qualified and we hope that we can return to office and continue the progress that we have made the last five years. We have challenges ahead as a small town, but we are going to continue to make Walnut Grove grow and succeed,” stated Mayor Gamillion.

“That’s what Municipal week recognizes, small towns working hard together and we try to provide the best we can for our residents and voters in Mississippi,” continued Mayor Gamillion.

City government is the government closest to the people. Over 50% of Mississippi citizens live in a city, town, or village. Thousands rely on cities for places of employment, professional services, and a safe place to raise their families. Municipal government provides services and programs that enhance the quality of life for residents, making their town their home.