Weekend Safety Checkpoints by the Walnut Grove Police Department netted counterfeit items including knock-off Michael Kohrs, Ralph Lauren Polo, and Professional Sports Team merchandise. Multiple ​guns were taken for verification. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and alcohol were also found at the checkpoints. Over 36 citations were written for traffic violations. Checkpoints are essential to insure the safety of the community and those driving legally on the public roads.