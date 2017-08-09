Walnut Grove wins 2017 Community Economic Development Award

The Town of Walnut Grove was surprised on Monday that it has won a 2017 Community Economic Development Awards in its population category of 5000 and under from the Southern Economic Development Council comprised of a 17-state region.
Walnut Grove will be recognized and presented the Award at the SEDC Annual Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 21st.
Walnut Grove was nominated by the Mississippi Economic Development Council and won in its population category of 5000 and under competing in the 17 state region. Four other awards will be presented to four other cities from the SEDC region in their respective population categories.
“We are very humbled by this honor that we have a received. It is further recognition, now beyond Mississippi, of the progress Walnut Grove continues to make. Our Board of Aldermen and dedicated staff should be credited for this award! Our mission as Town Leaders is to continue to move Walnut Grove forward. We continue this movement to make this a better community for the people that make Walnut Grove their home.” – Mayor Brian Gomillion
The CEDA program recognizes outstanding communities in a 17 state region for their efforts in advancing the economic viability of their community through economic and community development.