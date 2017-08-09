Walnut Grove wins 2017 Community Economic Development Award

The Town of Walnut Grove was surprised on Monday that it has won a 2017 Community Economic Development Awards in its population category of 5000 and under from the Southern Economic Development Council comprised of a 17-state region.

Walnut Grove will be recognized and presented the Award at the SEDC Annual Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 21st.

Walnut Grove was nominated by the Mississippi Economic Development Council and won in its population category of 5000 and under competing in the 17 state region. Four other awards will be presented to four other cities from the SEDC region in their respective population categories.