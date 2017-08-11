Walnut Grove’s SOUTH OF THE RIVER ROUX September 16

The Town of Walnut Grove’s South of the River Roux returns for a fourth year on September 16. Festivities begin at noon on Roux Field, just off highway 35, with opening ceremonies.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Roux is famous for its variety of music and this year is no exception. There will be music by local blue grass favorite

Uncle Pug’s Blue Grass Band, Mississippi’s #1 rated rockabilly band – The Rust Bucket Roadies, Christian country music artist Jason Davidson, Bryce Callie Lott, Pine Grove Pentecostal Church Choir, and others. Magician Todd Smith will entertain for both young and old. The day’s entertainment caps off with a performance by national blues artist Selwyn Birchwood. Following Birchwood, the annual Roux Glow will fill the night sky at 8:00 PM..

MARKET

There will be a wide variety of food vendors to satisfy those taste buds. The Roux Market will feature vendors from across the state sell their unique wares from arts and crafts, to children’s clothes. Vendor applications are available to download at www.roux.ms or by calling 601-253-2321.

CAR SHOW

The Roux Car, Truck, & Motorcycle Open Show begins with registration 10:00 AM with judging and show from 12:00– 3:00 PM. There is no entry fee and all entries are welcome.

FUN ZONE

A fun zone will be open from 10:30 am – 7:30 pm with Train Ride, Mechanical Bull, slide, castle slide and jump house, Swings, and Rock Wall. There will also be a visit from Frank the Camel.

T-SHIRTS

Roux T-Shirts are available for pre-order for $13 each.Available in youth sizes to 5X. Colors are Sky Blue, Gravel Gray,Galapagos Teal, and Azalea Pink.

For more information on any event, vendor applications, t-shirts order forms, please visit our FACEBOOK page South of the River Roux or call town hall at 601-253-2321.

The 2017 Roux is made possible through generosity of the following CORPORATE SPONSORS: Mississippi Power, TB Enterprises, Inc. Moore’s Pharmacy, Walnut Grove Natural Gas, PLATINUM SPONSORS: Bank of Forest, Bank of Walnut Grove, Barney & Motts Furniture, Boswell Media, Easy Street Furniture, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Scat Cat Art Studio, SouthGroup Cox, WFCA – FM 108, The Citizens Bank, T & J Concessions, Walnut Grove Medical Clinic, GOLD SPONSORS: Fay’s Accounting & Tax Service, Follen Wood, Mid-South Meter & Regulator, Star Discount, Walnut Grove Finance, Webb Law Firm, SILVER SPONSORS: Advantage Energy Services, Bill’s Glass Service, Brent’s Texaco, Britt Barnes Realty Group, Central Electric Power Association, Easom Hardware, First Financial Bank, Madden Lighthouse, Magnolia Pump & Equipment, Marshall Ford, Milling Funeral Home, Paul Frasier Pest Control, Premier Lawn & Nursery, Rosebud Qwik Stop, Sistrunk Farms, Southland Environmental, The Wizard of Arts and Crafts, Triple H Screen Printing, Triple M Motors, Trustmark Bank, WastePro, and Windham & Lacey, PLLC.