WANTED: 8th Judicial District Drug Court

The 8th Judicial District Drug Court is looking for several persons in the area. If you have any information about any of the wanted persons, please call your local Sheriff’s Department or Police Department.

Alan Arizemendi: wanted by Drug Court, charge: Scott County, MS for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance



Jamie Kyzar: wanted by Drug Court, charge: Scott County, MS for Burglary of a Dwelling



Chance Cleveland: wanted by Drug Court, charge: Felony Possession of Controlled Substance



The 8th Judicial District Circuit Court Drug Court was established on December 16, 2003 by Circuit Judge Vernon R. Cotten. It is the first certified Drug Court in Mississippi and is considered a Hybrid Specialized or Diversion Court that is responsible for certain crimes committed in Leake, Scott, Newton and Neshoba counties.