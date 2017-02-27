WANTED Persons – The 8th Judicial District Drug Court

The 8th Judicial District Drug Court of Mississippi is looking for a wanted person. Michael Ray Boatner was ordered into the Drug Court program for a Scott County, Mississippi charge of possession of controlled substance. Boatner failed to report to the Drug Court the day he was released from jail. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Michael Ray Boatner, please call your local Sheriff’s Department or Police Department.

The 8th Judicial District Circuit Court Drug Court was established on December 16, 2003 by Circuit Judge Vernon R. Cotten. It is the first certified Drug Court in Mississippi and is considered a Hybrid Specialized or Diversion Court that is responsible for certain crimes committed in Leake, Scott, Newton and Neshoba counties.