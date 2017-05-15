Ward 4 alderman run-off Tuesday

Voters will return to the polls for a run-off election between Ward 4 alderman candidates. No candidate received 50 percent of the votes in the primary. Cassie Henson came the closest.

“The 49 percent kind of threw me off but it just taught me to strive harder,” says Henson. “Although I did do the math and I would’ve only needed four more votes [to win].”

Candidate Dennis Davis withdrew from of the race right after the primary results came in.

Henson would be facing Davis in the run-off because Davis received three more votes than Jerry Smith, but Davis was disqualified because he wasn’t a registered voter.

Jerry Smith and Cassie Henson signs line the streets of Ward 4 as their campaigning days come to an end

“If i’m elected, I’ll do something that nobody has ever done before,” says Jerry Smith. “I’ll have quarterly ward meetings where I’ll give the constituents an opportunity to come in and tell me what’s on their mind.”

Smith says the people of Ward 4 are concerned about crime in their area and that is something he plans to improve on with the police chief, if elected.

“I assure you that your best interest will be in my heart,” says Smith.

Henson wants to improve on recreational things for kids in Ward 4 to help promote positive activities. Henson has also talked with residents who want to see less crime.

“That’s something that if the community works together we can accomplish that and get that taken care of,” says Henson. “We just have to learn to love and trust one another again.”

Ward 4 voters can cast their ballots Tuesday at Westside Community Center.

The winner of the run-off will face Independent Rudolph Tatum.