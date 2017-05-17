Warriors come short against match with the Rangers

The Warriors come into the first round of the regional tournament looking to beat the North West Rangers by winning game one in. The first two innings were scoreless. The Rangers score two runs at the bottom of the third leaving the Warriors scoreless. The Warriors fight back offensively by scoring one run at the top of the fourth while the Rangers scored five runs at the bottom of the innings making the score (1-7). The fifth inning was scoreless. The Rangers scored their last run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. The remainder of the game was left scoreless while the rangers get the victory with the score being (1-8). The Warriors will play tomorrow at 12:00 pm in the next round of the tournament.