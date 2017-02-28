The Warriors falls to the North East Tigers

The Warriors come into this tournament match up against the North East Tigers to expand their season record to 15-9. The Warriors were slow to start off in the opening minutes of the game trailing by 7 in the middle of the first half. The Warriors continued to struggled with making shots and playing together. The first half ended with the Warriors trailing by 22 points (22-34). The Warriors came out the locker run with a different game plan that close the gap to a 7 point deficit (47-54) in the middle of the second half. The tigers would then put more pressure on the Warriors that would lead to the warriors losing in the first round of the tournament by 17 (69-86) at the end of the half. The warriors record of the season goes to 14-10.