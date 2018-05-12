Warriors season comes to a end

The Warriors play game two of playoff action at home against the Indians. The Indians and the Warriors went three up and three down in the first inning. The Indians were held scoreless in the top of the second. The Warriors earned four runs on three hits making the score (4-0). The Indians failed to score in the top of the third. The Whippets earned on run in the bottom of the third making the score (5-0). The Indians and Warriors were both held scoreless in the fourth inning. The Indians finally get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth with one run on two hits (5-1). The Warriors were scoreless in the bottom of the fifth. The Indians and Warriors were scoreless in the sixth. The Indians were held scoreless in the top of the seventh. The Warriors ended game two by scoring five runs giving them the victory due to the nine rule making the teams play for a game three.

The Indians were held scoreless in the top of the first. The Warriors gain one run on one hit making the score (1-0) in the bottom of the first. The Indians and Warriors were scoreless in the second inning. The Indians score one run on two hit cutting the deficit in half (2-1). The Warriors were held scoreless in the bottom of the third. The Indians gain four runs on five hits in the top of the fourth making the score (4-5). The Warriors were held scoreless in the bottom of the fourth. The Indians and Warriors were scoreless in the fifth inning. The Indians were held scoreless in the top of the sixth (4-6). The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth making the score (3-6). The Indians were held scoreless in the top of the seventh.The Warriors scored two runs on three hits making the score e(5-6). The Indians scored four runs on five hits in the eighth making the score (5-10). The Warriors went three up and three down. The Indians and Warriors were held scoreless in the ninth inning giving the Indians the victory of the series (5-10>