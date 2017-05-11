Warriors sweep the Trojans in post-game series

The Warriors come into the first round of post-game season looking to sweep the Trojans in the series by winning game two in Decatur. The Trojan Warriors hit the field hard by scoring two runs in the top of the first while the ECCC Warriors answered back with one run making the score (1-2). The second inning the Warriors held the Trojans scoreless in the top of the innings and scored three runs giving the Warriors the lead (4-2). The third and the fourth were scoreless. The Trojans took the lead in the top of the fifth with two runs, the Warriors scored a whopping ten runs in the bottom of the inning making the score (14-6). The sixth inning was scoreless. The Trojans scored one run in the top of the seventh but the Warriors take the victory off of a walk off two run home run in the bottom of the inning with the eight run lead rule. The Warriors win the series and will be playing in the double elimination tournament at Jones Community College Wednesday. More information will be posted on the site, congratulations Warriors!