Water system in Winston County receives funding

Two local water associations have received more than $4 million to help improve their equipment.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development approved $1.53 million in grants and $5.33 million in loans to finance system upgrades in rural areas of Lauderdale, Lee and Winston counties.

The funding is provided by the Water and Waste Water Disposal Loans and Grants Program.

The Liberty Plattsburg Water Association in Winston County was awarded a total of $2.4 million ($1.4 million loan, $416,000 grant) to construct a new water well and new treatment plant. The association is contributing $600,000 toward this effort.