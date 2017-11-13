Weight Restriction Posted on State Route 427 Bridge in Leake County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently performed a routine bridge inspection on a State Route 427 bridge in Leake County. The inspection showed a need for the bridge to be posted for a reduced weight limit.

The posted weight restriction to Bridge No. 4.4 on State Route 427 approximately four and a half miles north of State Route 488 in Leake County has been restricted to 24 tons for H trucks and 38 tons for HS-Short trucks.

“I applaud our bridge inspection personnel for quickly posting this weight restriction on State Route 427 in Leake County,” said Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. “These bridge inspections that result in weight restrictions really help keep roads and bridges throughout the state as safe as possible for the traveling public, MDOT’s top priority.”

After discovering decay in the bent cap during the inspection, the Bridge Inspection Engineer requested a new load rating analysis be performed on the bridge. Using information collected in the inspection report, MDOT’s Bridge Division calculated the load carrying capacity of the bridge and recommended the load restriction.

“Identifying the need for this restriction further demonstrates the importance of having experienced inspectors and engineers to keep the traveling public safe,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “Continued use of these bridges by overweight vehicles will only result in further damage, lower weight limits and ultimately a complete closure of the bridges unless repairs are made.”

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction. The traveling public is reminded to drive slow and be alert for workers when traveling through work zones.

For more information about posted bridges, visit http://ow.ly/Nydwu. For more information about MDOT projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com.