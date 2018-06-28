Wheel-In Grocery Countdown to Kickoff: Kosciusko (audio)

This week on the Wheel-In Grocery Countdown to Kickoff: Kosciusko Whippets Head Coach Kelly Causey.

Coach Causey is in his second year as head coach of the Whippets.

He sits down with us to recap the 2017 season, discuss new coaches and play makers, and give his thoughts on the tough 2018 schedule.

The Kosciusko Whippets will open the 2018 football season against Neshoba Central on Friday, Aug. 17.

2018 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: