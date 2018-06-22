Wheel-In Grocery Countdown to Kickoff returns (audio)

The Wheel-In Grocery Countdown to Kickoff is back for its second year.

The Wheel-In Grocery Countdown to Kickoff will feature interviews with coaches and commentators from the core group of schools covered by Boswell Media Sports.

That group includes Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Leake Central, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the return of football season and we know local fans feel the same way,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell. “The Countdown to Kickoff will give fans a way to connect with their favorite teams while we await the final days until the season begins.”

Interviews will be released weekly on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com leading up to the first week of the football season.

The Countdown to Kickoff is presented by Wheel-In Grocery in Carthage.

Audio: Boswell Media Sports Commentators Breck Riley and Phillip Palmertree