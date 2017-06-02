Wheeler Drug Store Captures Warrior Golf Classic for Second Straight Year

Championship Flight Winners 2017

The Wheeler Drug Store team won the Championship Flight of the 16th Annual East Central Community College Warrior Golf Classic May 11 for the second straight year at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, located on the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw.

Sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association, the four-person scramble netted nearly $10,000 for student scholarships, according to event coordinator David LeBlanc, director of foundation and alumni relations at ECCC in Decatur.

The team representing Wheeler Drug Store of Decatur posted a 20-under par 52 over the 18-hole event for the win. The Wheeler Drug Store team also won last year’s Warrior Golf Classic with a 22-under par 50. Team members this year included Robert Ammon, Ronnie Harris, John Rohrer, and Hal Thompson.

Winning the First Flight was the team from Educational Furniture & Equipment Co. of Meridian with a 14-under par score of 58. Team members were Greg Paes, Ken Stringer, Jeff Walker, and Ben Webb.

One of the teams representing First Financial Bank of Carthage took top honors in the Second Flight with a nine-under par 63. Team 2 members were Michael Barnes, Gayden Bell, Steve Potts, and Jeff Webb.

Educational Furniture & Equipment Co. team member Ken Stringer won a La-Z-Boy recliner door prize following the completion of the tournament.

Dennis Hardy, who played on the ESCO team, won a golf package for four at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club.

On-course contest winners were Ben Webb of the Educational Furniture & Equipment Co. team, longest putt; Stringer, closest to the pin on hole No. 13; Paige Holtson of Prince Oil team 2, longest drive; and Liddia Hughes of an independent team, closest to the pin on hole No. 4.

Several other golfers won door prizes consisting of various golf equipment.

For more information about the ECCC Warrior Golf Classic, contact David LeBlanc at 601-635-6327, toll free at 877-462-3222, ext. 327, or dleblanc@eccc.edu.