Whippets vs Rockets tonight on Breezy 101

Boswell Media Sports will present its first live football broadcast of 2017 tonight between the Kosciusko Whippets and the Rockets of Neshoba Central. Neshoba Central has home field advantage.

The Megg’s Tire pregame show will begin at 6:20 pm on Breezy 101.1, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.

Kosciusko at Neshoba Central