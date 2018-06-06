Wicker declared winner in GOP primary

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has won his party’s primary, months after being endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Mississippi is heavily Republican; it last had a Democrat in the Senate in 1989.

Wicker said in a recent fundraising appeal that he wants to help the president “enact his America-first policies.” In Tuesday’s primary, he defeated one opponent, Richard Boyanton, who ran a low-budget campaign.

Wicker served nearly 13 years in the U.S. House before he was appointed to the Senate when fellow Republican Trent Lott resigned in late 2007.

“Gayle and I are grateful for the support of Mississippi Republican primary voters. It’s an honor to serve our great state,” said Wicker in an emailed statement. “We will continue working hard to earn support from every corner of Mississippi in the general election. We will keep talking to voters about what we’ve been able to accomplish and our plans for continuing to promote policies that will grow our economy, secure our borders, and keep Americans safe.”

Six people are competing Tuesday in Mississippi’s Democratic primary for Senate. They include state lawmakers David Baria and Omeria Scott, Howard Sherman, Jerone Garland and Victor Maurice, Jr.