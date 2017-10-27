Wildcats win over the Gators!

This game was the Louisville Wildcats against the Leake Central Gators at Carthage, MS. The first quarter was a success for the Wildcats, they scored two touchdowns. (14-0) The second quarter was head to head between both teams, Louisville was able to score another touchdown against Leake Central. (20-0) The third quarter was also a success for Louisville, they scored a touchdown and Leake Central tried to get points on the board. (27-0) Fourth quarter was a fight between both teams, Leake Central never gave up. The Louisville Wildcats added more points to their score. (34-0) Final score (34-0) Louisville Wildcats