“Wings Over Winston” lands in Louisville for 2018 air show

Wings Over Winston Airshow – October 13, 2018 at Louisville-Winston Airport. Free Event!

Aircraft of all kinds will take to the skies for “Wings Over Winston.” It’s part of a free air show full of aero-acrobatics.

The show started by dedicating veterans a few years ago and has continued to grow into one of the biggest shows in central Mississippi.

Some of the finest acts in the country will be in Winston County including “Raptor” and the Immortal Red Baron. Greg Koontz is back with his Super Decathlon and, of course, The Alabama Boys will be with him.

Steve Covington and the Raptor will thrill you. Steve amazes everyone with his aerobatic performances in his highly modified Pitts S2S named the “Raptor.”

Raptor take off Only way to take off!! Posted by SRC Airshows on Monday, November 7, 2016

The Immortal Red Baron will be making the first-ever Mississippi appearance. The Immortal Red Baron is a theatrical air show performance about the most famous fighter pilot in history. The Baron’s WWI Dogfight act is a classic recapture of aviation history.

One aircraft that is being showcased is a 1929 Curtiss-Wright barnstormer. It goes about 85 MPH and seats three people. The pilot in the back and two passengers in the front, if you dare to take a ride.

“Taking people of all ages. To see the anticipation of a young kid about to take his first plane ride or maybe an older person that flew in a plane back in the 1930s or 1940s and they’re kind of reliving their youth,” says David Mars, Vintage Air Tours pilot.

Visitors will be able to take a closer look at all the aircraft in the show and even talk to the pilots about their history.

The show will take place at the Winston-Louisville Airport. Gates open at 9:30 am and the show begins at 11:00. The 2018 event is free to the public and more information is available at http://www.wingsoverwinston.com and Facebook page – Wings Over Winston.