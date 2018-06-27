Winners declared in Miss. runoffs

The Associated Press has declared state Rep. David Baria the winner of the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate.

Baria will face Republican incumbent Roger Wicker, Libertarian candidate Danny Bedwell and Reform Party candidate Shawn O’Hara in the general election in November.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest has been declared the winner in the Republican runoff for the Third Congressional District House race.

Guest was opposed by Whit Hughes, chief development officer of Baptist Health Systems.

Guest will be on the November ballot with state Rep. Michael Ted Evans, the Democrat nominee