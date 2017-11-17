Winona wins over Scott Central in the Quarter Final Round Playoffs!

The Winona Tigers traveled to the home of the Scott Central Rebels for their game tonight. The first half of the game remained scoreless but an all out war. (0-0) Third quarter seemed to be consistent with the half before, until Scott Central scored a touchdown and a 2 point conversion. (8-0) Fourth quarter was truly a battle against both teams. The Winona Tigers scored a touchdown and a 2 point conversion against the Rebels. (8-8) Winona also scores another touchdown and increases their score. (14-8) Scott Central scored a touchdown and the kick was good afterwards. (15-14) With only a few seconds left, Winona scores a winning touchdown against Scott Central. (22-15) Final Score. (22-15) Congratulations to both teams!