A Kemper County man wanted in connection with several burglaries in Winston County has been caught in Tennessee.

Johnathan Keith Stafford was arrested by officers in White Pine, Tennessee. Stafford will be charged with four counts of burglary and eight counts of petty larceny in Winston County.

Stafford is accused of a number of burglaries in Winston county, including several in the Nanih Waiya area. The Winston Sheriff’s Department recovered several of the stolen items.