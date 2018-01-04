Winston Co. to hold Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration

The Winston County Branch of the NAACP will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday on Saturday, January 13, 2018. This year’s program will be held in the Court Room of the Winston County Court House. The speaker will be Mrs. Kimberly Davenport, Principal of Main Street RESTART Center in the Hinds County School District. The theme for this year’s event is “Steadfast and Immovable”.

One of the main events for our 2018 celebration is a parade through the City of Louisville. Participants will line up at 9:00 a.m. at the Louisville Coliseum for the parade, which will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. The parade entry fee is $5.00, and we are asking all entries be decorated. Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Brenda Johnson at 662-773-5209 or Letitia Jackson at 662-803-2956 for information.

There will be a short program starting at 11:00 a.m. following the parade at the Court Room of the Winston County Court House, Louisville, MS. We look forward to the entire community coming out to help celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For additional information contact Winston County’s NAACP President Willie Dean Miller: 662-736-2686.