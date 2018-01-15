Winston Co. Sheriff’s Department investigate possible homicide

The Winston Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible homicide that occurred over the weekend.

WTVA.com reports that Chief Deputy Keith Alexander with the Winston County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the southern part of the county, near Noxapater either Friday night or Saturday morning.

One victim was reported, a black female.

47-year-old Carol Denise Lynch Burnside was found dead in her home on Mary Cole Road.

Details have not been released and the investigation is ongoing. MBI has taken over the investigation.