Winston County manhunt ends, suspect in custody

A week long manhunt in Winston County has come to a close.

Kevin Ladexter Carter turned himself in to a Leake County deputy Sunday afternoon after being on the run from Winston County law enforcement.

Carter was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Angela Collier on February 12, at her home on Roy Bates Rd. in Noxapater. Collier’s dad’s mind is at ease knowing Carter is behind bars.

“I’m relieved, very relieved,” says Jimmy Shumaker, victim’s father. “I want him charged with any and everything they can get him for.”

Collier’s family says Carter was abusive in the past. Her dad describes their relationship in one word, bad.

“Bad. Very bad,” says Shumaker.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department says Collier was shot in the leg. The bullet went through her leg and went out the door of her trailer. Authorities say a roommate witnessed the homicide and identified Carter.

Charges have not been filed against Carter. He is awaiting his initial appearance that is expected to be Tuesday or Wednesday.