Winston County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Stolen ATV

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance for information on the theft of a 4-wheeler on Thursday night or early Friday morning. A 2017 CAN AM model XMR ATV was stolen from a property in the 4900 block of Hwy 395 sometime after 10:00 pm.

The CAN AM is similar to this photograph but with red stripes and bars. It also has a broken left back fender and a broken front guard.

If you have any information on this crime or the location of this stolen ATV, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 662-773-5881 or Winston County CrimeStoppers at 662-773-9999

