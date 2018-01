The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on a home burglary that occurred on Highway 19, near the four corners area.

Winston Co. Deputies responded to a break-in reported by the homeowners. Two suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage.

Authorities are asking for help identifying the suspects. The suspects could have ties to Holmes County.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Winston County Crimestoppers at (662) 773-9999.