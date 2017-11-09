Winston County Veteran’s Day Parade & Cornerstone Re-Dedication

Winston County will be holding a Veterans Day Program on Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at the Winston County Courthouse. Following the wreath laying ceremony, the 1888 cornerstone from the Winston County Courthouse is being put on permanent display featuring all members of the Winston County Judiciary as well as Retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice David Chandler.

Along with the cornerstone being unveiled, another significant artifact from the 1888 courthouse will also be placed on display. A unique, window transom bearing the words “The Pen is Mightier Than the Sword”, which is remembered by many Winston County residents from when it hung over the Winston County Chancery Clerk’s office will also be rehung in the courthouse lobby.