Winston County woman pleads guilty to disaster fraud

A Winston County woman will be sentenced in October after pleading guilty to disaster fraud.

Emily Curry of Louisville entered a guilty plea in federal court Thursday.

Curry stated that she lied about her home being destroyed in the tornado that hit Winston County in April 2014.

Curry received federal aid for a home she said she lived in at a Beal Avenue apartment complex. Curry’s main residence was actually somewhere else.

The maximum penalty for the crime is $250,000 and 10 years in prison. Curry could also be ordered to repay the money she received in the scheme.