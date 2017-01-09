Winston County’s first certified safe shelter complete

Students at Nanih Waiya had their first lunch in a new cafeteria.

“The cafeteria that we were functioning out of was built in 1955 or 1965 so it just didn’t meet our needs anymore,” says Louisville School District Superintendent Ken McMullan.

While most of the students see it as a place to enjoy some time away from the classroom, it’s also their new safe place in a time of emergency.

“This represents the first certified storm shelter in Winston county,” says EMA director, Buddy King.

The walls can withstand 250 mph winds. There are no windows and the doors are certified to endure tornadic winds. It can hold 648 people, comfortably.

“However, in times of disaster that may be a number we can elevate by a significant portion to provide protection and sanctuary for many more people,” says King.

First Lady Deborah Bryant was in Nanih Waiya to help cut the ribbon. Bryant was one of the many that helped Winston County in their cleanup efforts after a tornado wreaked havoc on Louisville.

The safe room took four years to complete with the help of FEMA and MEMA. Winston County has been declared a national disaster area from the impact of past storms.

“The statistics are numbing and this is the first step in developing a resilient community and providing protection for this rural community from the constant threat of tornadoes,” says King.