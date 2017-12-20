Winston County’s Pearson claims World Steer Wrestling Title

In a close race that came down to the wire, Winston County steer wrestler Tyler Pearson rides away a World Champion.

32-year-old, Tyler Pearson of Louisville won the gold buckle with a second place steer wrestling average worth $54,500, Saturday night in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Vegas.

Pearson moved into first place jumping past former World Champion Ty Erickson of Montana. Pearson finished second in the aggregate standings, edging Erickson by $2,189.70.

Pearson finished with $265,457.