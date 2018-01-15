Winter Storm Warning in effect

Dangerously cold conditions will return Tuesday behind an Arctic front and last into Thursday morning. Hard freeze conditions and single digit wind chill values can be expected across the region, starting tomorrow (Tuesday) and going through Thursday morning.

Lows will generally fall well into the teens & highs will struggle to reach freezing, especially across the ArkLaMiss Delta where some single digit lows and highs remaining in the 20s cannot be ruled out.

The warmest temperatures will be found south of I-20, but even here the cold will certainly be impactful and a threat to life and property. Take precautions now to prepare for this dangerous cold.