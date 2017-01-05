Winter Weather Watch

While the exact forecast is still developing, the National Weather Service believes snow, freezing rain and sleet are all probable for north and central Mississippi.

Here is the latest advisory conditions for our area. According to the latest forecasts, central MS can expect a chance of snow on Friday. This winter weather system looks to bring a winter mix of snow, sleet, and in some areas freezing rain.

Thursday Night



A slight chance of rain after 11pm, mixing with snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph.