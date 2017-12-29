Wintry precipitation expected Saturday night

Forecasters say a cold weather system could bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to Mississippi this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents in its coverage area to prepare for possible freezing precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“Ice accumulations and dangerously cold air are expected as we enter the New Year. Freezing rain will lead to ice accumulations late Saturday night and Sunday with travel impacts across the area,” the weather service stated in a Facebook post.

Residents in the affected region should take precautions to protect pets, pipes, and plants from the cold and make sure heaters and fireplaces are stocked and ready for the cold.