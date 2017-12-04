woman arrested on multiple drug charges in Leake County

A Philadelphia woman has been arrested in Leake County on charges of careless driving, driving with a suspended license, three counts possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, cocaine, and adderall, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kailey Cahoon, 31, of 18520 Hwy 21 South, Philadelphia was taken into custody after Leake County deputies observed the vehicle Cahoon was driving swerving and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Cahoon was pulled over on Old Salem Road in Leake County. A search of Cahoon’s vehicle turned marijuana, a small bag of crystal meth, a small bag of white powder – cocaine, prescription pills (adderal) and a glass pipe.

Cahoon was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.