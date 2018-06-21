woman back behind bars in Leake County

Drug Court puts another probation violator back in jail. Ashley Monk was arrested on two Leake county felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Monk was taken into custody in the Walmart parking lot in Carthage after a tip came in on her whereabouts. Monk has been AWOL for over a year.

Monk is in custody at the Leake County Correction Facility. She will go before the Circuit Judge for her termination hearing where her 16 year sentencing for felony drug possession will be reinstated.