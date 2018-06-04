Woman dies in Kemper County accident

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says the wreck took place Sunday evening near the Lauderdale County Line.

He says one vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 39 when it ran off the road. One person was killed and four others were severely injured and sent to area hospitals.

“It appears that for whatever reason they lost control of the vehicle and it went into a skid and overturned and hit some trees. There were five people in the vehicle that were ejected and one fatality,” Moore says.

Sheriff Moore says the car was from Scott County. And that it was not raining at the time of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.