Wyatt Waters and Robert St. John will be at Kademi on Thursday, December 7th from 4 PM – 7 PM. Robert St. John and Wyatt Waters are back for a book signing of their fourth collaboration: “A Mississippi Palate: Heritage Cuisine and Watercolors of Home,” during MOONLIGHT MADNESS. Wyatt Waters will bring his annual calendars, Christmas tree ornaments, mugs, etc. to sell.