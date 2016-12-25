This Year’s Top 10 Kicks96news.com stories

As the year comes to an end, it’s always good to take a look back. This past year, Kicks96news.com set a record for traffic on the website.
Here are the top 10 stories of the year:
- Two Airlifted after wreck with Log Truck In Leake County
- Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department investigates fatal shooting at Casino
- Leake County Student Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old At School
- Teen Killed in One Vehicle Wreck in Neshoba County
- One dead after three vehicle crash on Hwy 19 in Neshoba County
- Shooting leaves one dead in Leake County
- Video: Four Arrested, One At Large in Four Wheeler Thefts
- Video: Fatal Wreck Claims Two Lives in Neshoba County
- One person shot outside Golden Moon Casino
- Leake County Sheriff’s Department Arrest “Moonshiners” in Leake County