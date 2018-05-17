Youth Fishing Rodeo Part Of Carthage’s Square Affair

Children 15 years and younger are invited to a youth fishing rodeo during the Square Affair at McMillan Park in Carthage beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

The free event is hosted by the City of Carthage, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), and the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service.

McMillan Park is located off Highway 16 in Carthage. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear, catfish bait, and stringers.

The event is a good opportunity for young anglers to fish a lake that is well stocked with catfish which are typically easy to catch. Families are invited to come enjoy quality time together in a safe environment.

For more information about the youth fishing rodeo, call the MSU Extension Office at (601) 267-8036 or the MDWFP Fisheries Bureau at (601) 432-2200.