Louisville PD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect The Louisville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a suspect in...

Philadelphia Neshoba County Park Commission Spring Soccer Registration The Philadelphia Neshoba County Park Commission has begun its Spring Soccer Registration for boys and...

Aggravated assault, kidnapping, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County Chavis Davis, 23, Lot 102, Philadelphia, was arrested for aggravated assault, warrant cyber bullying, warrant...

4 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new terms in Jan. One new justice and three returning ones are preparing to start their terms on the...