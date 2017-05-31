2 Die in Mississippi Traffic Accidents on Holiday Weekend

A Lexington man was killed in a one car accident over the weekend.

According to Master SGT. Ray Hall with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 21-year-old James Bullock was killed Saturday, May 27 after his car collided with a tree off Hwy 12 W in Holmes County.

That was one of two fatal accidents in Mississippi during the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement period.

A Monticello man died Sunday in accident on Hwy 84 in Lawrence County.

Troopers worked a total of 112 accidents and issued 5,488 citations during the extended weekend.

Troop H, which covers Leake and Neshoba counties, issued 723 traffic citations, 16 DUI arrest and investigated 11 traffic crashes.