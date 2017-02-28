$27,500 Reward on murder suspect Alex Deaton

The FBI, Rankin Police and CrimeStoppers is offering $27,500 for information that could lead to finding Alex Bridges Deaton.

Deaton is wanted in relation to two homicides and a random shooting of a female jogger. Deaton is accused of strangling his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson at their apartment in Brandon and has been declared a “person of great interest” in the shooting death of Brenda Pinter, whose body was found in Dixon Baptist Church.

A US Marshals spokesperson said they had some information that Deaton could be headed to Blanchard, OK in a white GMC Acadia, belonging to Robinson, with Mississippi Nurses Foundation plate F396NF.

While authorities could not confirm a positive ID on Deaton being in Tulsa, there were reports he was seen at an AutoZone, as well as a cell phone tower ping retrieved from the Tulsa area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a $20,000 reward and the Rankin County Board of Supervisors is offering $5,000 reward. This along with the crime stoppers $2,500 reward brings the total to $27,500.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Alex Bridges Deaton would be eligible for up to a $27,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.