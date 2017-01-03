Armed robbery, burglary, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Qwuntorez S. Kirkland, 22, 55 Carla Drive, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and burglary. Kirkland’s bond has been set at $35,000.
Albert Thompson, 26, 10360 Road 1131, Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, burglary of a dwelling , warrant failure to pay old fines
- Sergio Gomez, 34, 326 North Street 164, Union, possession of cocaine
- Delisa Rosell, 25, 11660 Road 832, Philadelphia, warrant simple assault
- Steven Mobbs, 24, 50 Glory Road, Carthage indictment – possession of methamphetamine
- Johnny Marlin Ferguson, 25, 10470 Road 457, Philadelphia, possession of methamphetamine
- Willie Darnell Triplett, 28, 12901 Highway 19 South, Union, burglary of a dwelling
- Eunieka Louiser Wells, 26, 523 Pleasant Valley Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI) other, disorderly conduct, DUS
- Jason Lawerence Wilson, 40, 9260 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville, auto burglary
- Joel J Thomas, 35, 809 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting