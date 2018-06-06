assault, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Anthony Darnell Boggan, 47, 3128 15th Avenue, Meridian, child support

Larhonda Boswell, 35, 243 B. Northwest Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no insurance, possession of controlled substance (no photo)

Trent Bradford, 37, 1089 Road 703, Little Rock, grand larceny- more than $1000, burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc.

Erin D Burnside, 34, 896 Highway 25 North, Walnut Grove, robbery-armed

Tyler Coglan, 23, 2130 Attalla Road, Sallis, domestic violence simple assault, possession of controlled substance

Claude Kelso Fisackerly IV, 22, 12681 Highway 21, Union, grand larceny- more than $1000, simple assault, burglary-breaking inner door of dwelling at night

Dominic Hernandez, 39, 313 Deer Trail, Philadelphia, failure to pay, malicious mischief over $1000, public drunk, open container

Justin Allen Lewis, 36, 10431 Road 2826, Philadelphia, domestic violence – aggravated assault

James Charles Nowell, 38, 721 Beatley Driver, Lexington, SC, possession of paraphernalia

Clifton L Shoemaker, 31, (no address), Philadelphia, grand larceny- more than $1000

Jason Stevens, 36, 10111 Road 1315, Union, burglary-breaking out of dwelling, possession of firearm by convicted felon, burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc.

Jerry Wayne Ward, 29, 803 South Main Street, Newton, hold for other agency, burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc.

