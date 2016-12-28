Burglary, Shoplifting, DUI, and Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

Steven Dwayne Morgan, 28, 10121 Road 2826, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling house.
Camelita Jenkins, 38, 10752 Highway 489, Conehatta, resisting arrest with struggle, shoplifting, disorderly conduct.
Wendell Ike Eaves, 53, 436 Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, DUS implied consent.
Other recent arrests:
- Justin Scott Tolbert, 26, 11401 Highway 486, Philadelphia, burglary of a shed
- Joshua Earl Wilkerson, 24, 11301 Road 529, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- James Franklin Gay Jr., 55, 1013 Golf Course Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Dennis Loggins, 31, 10280 Road 402, Philadelphia, domestic violence, simple assault, public drunk, DHS, failure to pay fines
- Jimmy Williams, 33, 131 Dancing Rabbit, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Jeffery Dooley, 30, 10201 Road 1301, bench warrant failure to appear
- Johnny Marlin Gerguson, 25, 10470 Road 457, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
- Ashley Nichole Netherland, 29, 12261 Road 127, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Brian J Irvin, 31, 14930 Highway 488, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay
- Jacky Kent Dove, 54, 106501 Road 369, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal