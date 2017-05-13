Cattlemen’s Association Annual Fundraiser At Neshoba Coliseum

The Cattlemen’s Association will be conducting their annual brisket fundraiser on Friday, May 26 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Tickets are $7 and are available at the door and at the Neshoba County Extension Service Office. The luncheon plate will be beef brisket sandwiches, chips, baked beans, cookies and tea (tea dine-in only). Carry Out and Delivery are available contact the Neshoba County Extension office at 656-4602 to place your order. The benefits from the luncheon will go toward the community events that the Cattlemen’s Association sponsors – Neshoba FFA Scholarship Fund, Neshoba County 4-H, Neshoba County Fair.