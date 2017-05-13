Home » Local » Cattlemen’s Association Annual Fundraiser At Neshoba Coliseum

Cattlemen’s Association Annual Fundraiser At Neshoba Coliseum

Posted on by Mina Mooney

The Cattlemen’s Association will be conducting their annual brisket fundraiser on Friday, May 26 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Tickets are $7 and are available at the door and at the Neshoba County Extension Service Office. The luncheon plate will be beef brisket sandwiches, chips, baked beans, cookies and tea (tea dine-in only). Carry Out and Delivery are available contact the Neshoba County Extension office at 656-4602 to place your order. The benefits from the luncheon will go toward the community events that the Cattlemen’s Association sponsors – Neshoba FFA Scholarship Fund, Neshoba County 4-H, Neshoba County Fair.

Submit a Comment