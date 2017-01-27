Choctaw Tribal Council Approves Red Water Casino Resolution

Today, during a special call meeting of the Choctaw Tribal Council, Resolution CHO 17-033, a Resolution to Expand Gaming and Make Resort Area Designation in the Red Water Community, Choctaw Indian Reservation, was passed in a 9-7 vote by the Choctaw Tribal Council. Sixteen council members representing all Choctaw communities were present for the meeting and vote.

Red Water Casino will be built in Leake County, Mississippi and provide more than 200 new jobs. The approved project will be a 35,800 square foot gaming facility with 500 slots, 10 table games, grab and go and seated dining. The project’s estimated time frame is 12 months.

“This project is a win for our Tribe. The Red Water Casino will bring new jobs and more revenue to our growing population. We must invest in our future; opportunities do not stand still and wait. I am very thankful to the members of our Council that support this project and believe in moving our Tribe forward,” said Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson.