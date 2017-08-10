Choctaw tribe works to prevent foster care

The Choctaw tribe is working to find new ways to help children and families prevent the need for foster care.

tribal judges, attorneys and social workers are working together to find a solution that will be effective. The Indian Child Welfare Act that was passed in 1978 was the topic of discussion. It gives the child’s tribe and family the opportunity to be involved in decision affecting services for the child.

“More American-Indians are represented more disproportionate in foster care than any other groups,” says Sheldon Spotted Elk, Child Indian Welfare Director. “There is a problem that we need to aggressively address and it’s addressed through substantive acts of the law.”

Through the Indian Child Welfare Act, kids are now getting individual assessments instead of a one solution fixes all.